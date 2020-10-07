Karole S. Spraker

Karole Sue Spraker, 68, of Atwood, IL, passed away at 1:38 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Solid Rock Chapel, 1213 East Jackson, Sullivan, IL.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the chapel.

Karole was born on April 29, 1952 in Tuscola, IL. She was the daughter of Loren Gene Gardner, Sr. And Norma Marguerite Swartz (Jim) Goodrich.

Survivors include her daughter: Lauri Pool of Sullivan, IL, grandsons: Devon and TJ, 6 great-grandchildren, brother: Loren Gene Gardner, Jr. of Groveland, IL and sister: Cheryl Coddington of Sullivan, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Karole formerly worked for State Farm Insurance in Monticello.

She loved collecting frogs, crocheting and spending time with her friends and family.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com