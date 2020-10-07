Barrett busts through at Monticello’s event

By Lenny Sementi

Jackson Barrett led the way last Thursday October 1 helping Tuscola’s cross country team to win in a five-team event hosted by Monticello. The freshman crossed the line first collecting his first varsity win leading the 24th ranked boy’s team in the state to the win.

“Jackson was great, his time could have even been lower, he has put in a lot of miles this week getting ready for the post season so his legs may have been a little tired,” stated the coach. “He’s been solid for us and our girls just keep getting stronger.”

The Warriors put four runners in the top ten of the boy’s race pacing the 17-point victory. Will Foltz ended his day in third while Riley Nolan took fifth and Aiden Beachy ninth. Mason Veach rounded out the scoring in 11th for Tuscola. John Hegarty was part of the black and gold top seven for the first time as he and Ben Hornaday traveled the three-mile course at Lodge Park as alternates.

Coach Mike Rosenbaum, and his assistants Adam and Maria Crutchley’s squads swept the team competitions upending the host Sages, Bement, Cerro Gordo, and Central A&M in the girls race as well thanks to four of his seven runners posting season best times while collecting the victory.

The girls posted another win a few nights earlier on Tuesday in a triangular meet at Rantoul. Cummings toured the course in 21 minutes and 39 seconds to take third overall. Tabeling was right behind in third with a 21:57 followed by Smith who turned in a 23:35 to take fifth overall. Hornaday and Makenzie Herschberger capped the scoring for the Lady Warriors both ending up in the top ten in seventh and ninth respectively. Kyla Gough crossed in 11th delivering an alternate time.

Barrett was the number one runner for the boys taking fifth overall with a time of 19:01 helping Tuscola to a second place effort falling just a few points behind the host Eagles. He led a pack of four that crossed the line all in a 17 second time frame. Nolan was next in sixth, then Foltz in seventh and Beachy in eighth. Veach was the final scorer for Rosenbaum taking 11th with a time of 20:23. Hornaday and James Boyd put in the miles as alternate scorers.

The Warriors take their show on the road this week traveling to Sullivan to open the week and Bethaney to close it as they prepare for a stretch run that includes the Central Illinois Conference meet and the postseason.