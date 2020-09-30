Villa Grove sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Girl’s Golf

Senior Kyleigh Block fired a 58 to lead VGH in a match vs. Arcola. Maci Clodfelder backed her with a 61, and Alison Pang burn had a 65. Ava Vollmer shot a 68 and Addisyn Wilson and Logan Lillard carded 69’s.

Boy’s Golf

Trampled by Riders

The Blue Devils dropped a dual meet versus Arcola on September 22. Zach Buesing’s 40 was good for second place, but VGH dropped a dual meet 161-207. Liam Barr backed his teammate with a 54, Jake Gilles shot a 56, Jalen Southard and Noah Davison had 57’s and Nick Wilson fired a 60.

Girls Cross Country

Remember Titans

Lilli Montgomery finished in a personal record 21:27 to take first place at a triangular meet versus Tri-County and Okaw Valley at Oakland on September 21. Emma Buesing backed her teammate with a fourth place finish in 25:10, Kyleigh Price was fifth in 26:29, Madison Logan ran 6th in 26:32 and Hailey Stutz ran seventh in 26:46.

Unified in Champaign

Running their third meet in four days, times were a bit slower for the girls at their September 22 meet at Parkland College versus Tuscola, Mahomet-Seymour, Judah Christian and the host school.

Lilli Montgomery led the way, finishing in 17th place. Emma Buesing was 29th, Madison Logan 30th, Hailey Stutz 32nd, and Kyleigh Price 34th.

Boys Cross Country

Tri-City Triangular

Zach Ruwe finished first in 18:41, Rowan Denmark-Collins finished third in a season best 19:12, Aidan Ashbrook was eighth in 20:28, Daniel Olson ran tenth, Lukas Carey finished 11th, and Austin Zoch finished 17th.

Uni Meet at Parkland College

Zach Ruwe ran third in 18:15, Rowan-Denmark Collins finished sixth, Lukas Carey was 12th in a personal record 19:40, Daniel Olson was 14th, Aidan Ashbrook ran 16th and Logan Chapman ran 25th to lead VGH to a second-place finish at the annual Uni High invite versus the host school and Tuscola on September 22nd.

VGJH Cross Country

Girls CC

Hayden Thomas finished fifth in 16:24 to lead the VGJH girls at Oakland in a meet versus Heritage and Okaw Valley in addition to the host Tri-County Titans. Eva Piercy was sixth in 17:03, and Lilly-Lynn Davis ran 12th in 19:31.

Boys Cross Country

Lukas Shadwick finished first in 13:20, Kurt Zimmerman ran fourth in 13:41, Nolan Shadwick was tenth in 16:00, Tucker McGarigle was 15th in 17:01, and Logan Hauersperger finished 16th in 17:12.

VGJH Softball

Drowned by Storm

The girls saw their season come to an end with a 7-6 loss to Salt Fork in the IESA regional tournament on September 24, 2020. Ella Schweighart knocked in three runs and Hayden Thomas and Carly Eads each scored a pair of runs, for the Blue Devils. Piper Kiser and Neveah Thompson-Burton tallied the other runs for VGJH. Kiser was the hard luck loser for Villa Grove, giving up 2 earned runs while fanning 9 Storm batters.

VGJH Baseball

Clip Eagles

Jaxon Wilson fired a complete game five-hit shutout, fanning eight hitters and walking none, as the Blue Devils defeated Paris Crestwood 3-0 in their first IESA regional contest. Nolan Morse was the hitting star with a pair of singles and an RBI. Cooper Clark, Jackson Gilles and Zane Hosler each tallied runs for VGJH, and Thomas Vandeventer also had an RBI.

Fall to Storm

Zane Hosler had the lone VGJH hit as the Blue Devils saw their season end with a 4-0 loss to Salt Fork on September 22. Cole Price took the loss, giving up four earned runs while fanning five. Cooper Clark pitched 1.2 innings of hitless relief for Villa Grove.