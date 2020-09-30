Russell Reynolds, formerly of Tolono, was born June 25, 1937, the son of Clifford and Pearl Reynolds. He passed away on Sept. 5, 2020, in Sun City, Fla.

Russell had a son, Russell Jr., and a daughter, Rosemarie. Russell was married to Patricia Johana Miller on July 1, 1964, who had a daughter from a previous marriage. They enjoyed a long, happy marriage until her death in 2019.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three sisters and a stepdaughter. He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy (Richard) Fitzsimmons of Villa Grove and Sharon Houser of Sullivan; son, Russell Jr. (Teresa) of Ogden; and daughter, Rosemarie Fisher; along with many nieces and nephews.

Russell attended Urbana High School. He worked for the United States Postal Service in Urbana for 30 years before transferring to the Braden, Fla., office, where he worked an additional five years before retiring. During his time at the Urbana office, he also drove a school bus for the Champaign school system.

No services were held. He was interred beside his wife and stepdaughter in Riverview, Fla.