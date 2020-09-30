Larry Wagner, 81, of Ogden passed away at 8:44 p.m. Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Stearns Cemetery, Fithian.

Larry was born Oct. 7, 1938, in Danville, the son of Ralph and Evelyn (Johnson) Wagner. He married Sherry Wait on Sept. 22, 1968, in Monticello. She survives.

He is also survived by his children, Jonathan (Jennifer) Wagner of Tuscola, Aaron (Cindy Stanton) Wagner of Rantoul, Sara (Richard) Atwood of Collinsville and Amy Wagner of Knoxville, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Xander and Lexi Atwood; and one brother, Charles (Janet) Wagner of Lake Worth, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry worked at Horizon Hobby until 2008. He was a model railroad model enthusiast and enjoyed watching trains.

Larry was a verteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in England.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.