Elva E. Chupp, 61, of Humboldt, IL passed away at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services were held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Levi A. Kaufman residence, 5123 E CR 1600 N in Rural Humboldt, IL. Bishop Phillip Schrock officiated. Burial was in the Bagdad Cemetery. Visitation was held anytime after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20 and anytime after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 all at the Levi Kaufman residence. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Elva was born on September 15, 1959 in Tuscola, IL. He was a son of Ervin M. and Elizabeth J. (Hostetler) Chupp. He married Alta Hochstetler on December 29, 1977 in Arcola, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Alta Chupp of Humboldt, IL, four children, Leona Kay Schrock and her husband Lavern of Arthur, IL, Lavon Ray Chupp and his wife Denise of Arcola, IL, Susan E. Plank and her husband Glendon of Arthur, IL and Larry E. Chupp and his wife Leah of Humboldt, IL, 29 grandchildren, his mother, Elizabeth Chupp of Arthur, IL, two brothers, Willis E. Chupp and his wife Fannie Mae of Arcola, IL and Glen Ray Chupp and his wife Betty of Sullivan, IL, and five sisters, Katie Viola Gingerich and her husband Lester of Arthur, IL, Dorothy Marie Farmwald and her husband John Lee of Sullivan, IL, Carolyn Kay Mast and her husband Reuben of Campbell Hill, IL, Bertha Lorene Diener and her husband Larry of Arthur, IL and Loretta Ann Herschberger and her husband Marlin of Humboldt, IL.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ervin Chupp, two nephews and one niece.

Elva was a member of the Old Order Amish Faith and served as a Minister.

Elva had been a farrier for over 45 years and he also farmed.