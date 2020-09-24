Makenna Fiscus finished a metalist in five-team match at Eagle Creek

By Lenny Sementi

Makenna Fiscus went on a three hole run midway through a five-team match at the very challenging Eagle Creek course in Findlay, Illinois leading the Lady Warriors golf team to a first place finish beating a good St. Teresa squad by seven strokes. Fiscus collected medalist honors, paring the fourth, fifth and sixth holes on her way to a 45 winning by three strokes. Marley Good was in the two spot for golf coach Toby Ring, firing a 49.

“That’s a tough course, we played here a few weeks back and were a lot better today,” stated the coach. We are getting better, we just need a little more consistency.”

Zoey Thomason was the third scorer paring the dog-legged eighth hole penciling in a 52 for seventh overall. Addisyn Pettry was the final mark for Tuscola ending her day in ninth place. Addisyon Ring and Isabelle Wilcox toured the hilly area around Lake Shelbyville as alternates.

Braden Boyer was low man for Tuscola on the boys side with a 46 to take eighth overall. He came up big on the seventh hole with a par giving the Warriors a boost in the team race allowing them to best both Oakland and the host Rams of Shelbyville to take third place. Landon Banta and Ty Thomason cinched up the second and third scoring spots for coach Ring taking 11th and 12th while Nate Thomason used a par on the final hole to take 15th rounding the scoring. Brayden Gough was inside the top twenty and Jayden Gaines was just outside in 21st serving as alternates.

“The boys are close, they will be cruising along and then one bad hole might lead to another,” Ring commented. “We just need to find a little consistency in scoring, we are close.”

The Lady Warriors fell on the road later in the week to one of the top girls programs in the area falling to the Sages of Monticello at Monticello Country Club. Fiscus and Good were the Warriors scoring leaders taking fourth and fifth respectively. Thomason was the number three for Tuscola, paring the first hole en-route to a seventh place finish. Ring was the final scoring player for her Uncle, paring a tough seventh hole to place one spot back of Thomason. Pettry, Wilcox and Molly Macaulay were in a bunch right behind Ring filling up the alternate spots.