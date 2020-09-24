C. Dale Hillard, 80, born in Villa Grove, Illinois, October 16, 1939. Passed peacefully on August 30, 2020 in Chandler, AZ. He graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1957. Earned his Bachelor’s degree in Ministry from Lincoln Christian College in 1961, His Master’s degree in Communications from ASU in 1978.

Dale was Designated Broker for West USA Realty for 19 years, previously was at John Hall and Assoc for 20 years, and finished out at DeLex Realty for 2 years. He served in the ministry for 20 years prior.

Dale was active in Tempe Rotary Club’s local charities, loved games and cards, and the Phoenix Suns.

Dale is survived by his wife Ginny, of 61 years, his children Judith Hillard, Jan Kilgore, Philip Hillard, and Jaime Bradford. Eighteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, his brother George Hillard, and three nieces. Predeceased by his parents CR and Florence Hillard of Villa Grove, IL.

Services are planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Grace Community Church, 1200 E. Southern Avenue, Tempe, AZ.

All safety precautions and social distancing protocols are in place and being implemented, including requiring wearing face masks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Banner Home Care and Hospice Dept. 275 E. Germann Rd number 110 Gilbert, AZ 85297 or Tempe South Rotary Foundation, PO Box 26649, Tempe, AZ 85225.

“I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” John 8:12