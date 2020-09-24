Back in the Day 9-23-20

Ten years ago

September 29, 2010

Cody Shelmadine and Olivia Morris were crowned as the 2010 Homecoming king and queen.

Dave and Carol Wells Gaddey celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The two were married on November 7, 1970 in Lawrenceville before ending up in Tuscola.

Claudia Christy was named the September Rotary Student of the Month. During her time at TCHS, Christy was involved in student council, cheerleading, lifesavers, key club, drama club, honors choir, yearbook, scholastic bowl, and national honors society.

The class of 1960 welcomed back teachers Joe Meyer, Peg Berdahl, and Nancy Schrader Wehlang to their homecoming celebration.

The East Prairie girls seventh and eighth grade basketball teams started their season with a bang, defeating Villa Grove during both games.

Tuscola School Board continued their search for a new school superintendent.

Warriors become eligible for playoff football following their win against the Warrensburg-Latham Cardinals.

Twenty years ago

September 26, 2000

TCHS Homecoming king and queen candidates included Katie Arseneau, Cara Chaplin, Lindsey Binder, Jenny Mosely, Johanna Mogan, Steve Pangburn, Johnathan Jones, Kenny Hogue, Jeff Damler, and Matt McCumber. Court attendants were freshmen Lesley Hettinger and Austin Arseneau, sophomores Marissa McCumber and Danny MacGibbon, and juniors Ashley Hall and Eric Schweighart.

The preliminary plat design for Forest Glen subdivision was recommended for approval, but not without some concerns about drainage being raised by landowners near the proposed subdivision.

Bowling with coconuts and pineapples proved little challenge to Joan Heyen, Danny Cleland, Alan Michener, and Ellen Hall–winners of the bowling challenge during the recent Buisness After Hours event at Tuscola National Bank. A “Survivor” theme set the stage for lots of fun.

Duff Hoel and John Coats earned the title of league champions of the Wednesday Night Men’s League at Ironhorse Golf Club. They defeated Ron Strange and Bob Joines to claim the championship.

Fighting Illini defensive end Fred Wakefield earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance Sept. 16 against California. He recorded six solo tackles, two for sacks; and one assist.

A two-point conversion attempt in the final minute of the game fell short and Tuscola lost its first game of the season, a 21-20 LOVC thriller against Oakland. Defensively, the Warriors were led by Andrew Parker with eight solo tackles and four assists.

Thirty years ago

September 25, 1990

Candidates for TCHS Homecoming king and queen this year were Jennifer Waters, Travis Truitt, Elizabeth Spomer, Jeremy Ross, Jennifer Hettinger, Mark Burris, Michelle Erixon, Scott Michener, Tiffany Dick, and J.J. Donnals.

A lobbying effort by the Museum Association of Douglas County paid off when the Tuscola City Council voted 6-1 to grant the organization $18,000 in TIF monies.

George and Betty Leonard of Tuscola celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary Sept. 2 with a family dinner held at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Doug Brewer of Tuscola.

The Tuscola Lady Warriors continued its stranglehold on the LOVC tournament title by earning the honor for the fifth consecutive year. They were also seeking their fifth straight regular-season LOVC crown.

David Henderson provided 134 of Tuscola’s 204 years of offense Friday night, leading to an exciting 22-20 win over host Warrensburg-Latham.

Forty years ago

September 30, 1980

The 1980 TCHS Homecoming festivities came to an end Friday night after the crowning of new Homecoming royalty Carrie Greger and Terry Young.

Phil Waters of Tuscola became a member of the First National Bank & Trust Company. He would be working in the loan department, computer and bank operations.

Shari Beth Hausmann of Tuscola and William Robert Fleming of Atwood were united in marriage Friday, August 8, 1980 at the First Christian Church of Tuscola. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hausmann of Tuscola, and the groom’s parents were Mr. and Mrs. Robert Fleming of Atwood.

Robert R. Stout of Tuscola was the winner of a 10-speed bicycle after his name was drawn in a contest held recently at the Tuscola Dairy Queen Brazier.

A fired-up Tuscola Warriors football team turned what looked to be an evenly-matched contest with Sullivan into a 39-7 rout and made the 1980 Homecoming a successful one.

Fifty years ago

October 1, 1970

Tuscola police officer Harold Brinkley was recognized at a recent city council meeting, a letter of congratulations from the American Federation of Police read regarding his capture of two burglary suspects on August 4.

A theft of $1,644 was reported to county police by Marion Watson, manager of the Embassy Lanes in Arcola. Entrance by the thieves was gained by prying open the door to the office.

The latest enrollment figures for Tuscola schools, according to Superintendent Jack Williams, showed 111 kindergarteners, 105 in first grade, 135 in second grade, 123 in third grade, 119 in fourth grade, 141 in fifth grade, 138 in sixth grade, 136 in seventh grade, 148 in eighth grade, 134 freshmen, 141 sophomores, 142 juniors, and 122 seniors. With 18 EMH students that brought the total student body to 1,713.

The Tuscola-Sullivan Okaw tilt, and perhaps the Okaw conference championship, was decided by one toss of the red handkerchief Friday night, the Sullivan coming out on the winning end of a 28-8 count. Larry Ring completed nine of 27 attempted passse and had 74 yards in 15 carries.