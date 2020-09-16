Oretta Naïve

Oretta “Rita” Naïve, 79, of Villa Grove passed away at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home.

Oretta was born on March 8, 1941 in Red Boiling Springs, TN. Her parents were Hillis and Brittie (Green) Moren. She married William F. Naïve on March 4, 1989. He passed away on November 27, 2004.

She is survived by two sons, Brian (Kelly) Jackson of Tuscola and Douglas Jackson of Villa Grove; two step-daughters, Penny (Bud) Evans of Muncie, IL and Malissa (Allen) Kilber of Atwood; ten grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, one brother, Ronald “Rock” Hudson of Villa Grove; and two sisters, Peggy (James) Bentley of Veedersburg, IN and Joy Hilligoss of Villa Grove.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two step-sons Jeffrey and David Naïve, one brother, and one sister.

Rita retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier and from D & M Discounts.

She loved to root for the Fighting Illini and the St. Louis Cardinals. She loved to be with family and friends above all else.

A graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Camargo Cemetery in Camargo, IL with Mr. Travis “Woody” White officiating. Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) is assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush.