Longtime Urbana resident and volunteer, Marjorie Booth moved to the DuPage Care Center in Wheaton in October 2014. This is where she passed on Monday (Aug. 31, 2020).

She was born on Jan. 14, 1933, to Edward and Emma Wyant Miller. She married Norman Booth on Jan. 17, 1950, in Sidney. Norman passed away Sept. 21, 1983.

Surviving are her two daughters, Mary Stanfield Conn of Tuscola and Kathy (Gary) Thompson of Winfield; and her brother, Richard Miller of O’Fallon. Also surviving are her three grandchildren, Eric (Jamie) Stanfield, Randy (Kelly) Stanfield and Stephanie Jobin; plus five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Nash, Jacy, Malley and Max.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Miller (2001), and sister, Patricia Rutherford (2010).

Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney. Burial was in Jordan Cemetery, Fairland. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Masks must be worn to enter the funeral home.

Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.