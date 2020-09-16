M. Jane Price, age 92, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Majestic Care West. Born April 7, 1928 in East Chicago, she was the daughter of Samuel and Effie (Allen) Jorgensen.

She graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School with the Class of 1946 and attended St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago to become a Registered Nurse.Jane worked at St. Michael’s in Lafayette.

For several years, Jane was a Girl Scout Leader when she lived in Paducah, Kentucky. After retirement, she loved to travel the world, attend family reunions and crossword puzzles.

Jane is survived by her son, William Bourne of Fort Wayne; daughters, Patty (Kevin) Goff of Atlanta, Georgia and Donna Bourne of Columbia, TN; granddaughter, Catherine Bourne; great-grandchildren, David, Abigail and Clayton; and sisters, Joan Howard of Perrysville, Indiana and Nancy Bretz of Villa Grove, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Price; ex-husband, Bruce Bourne; son, David R Bourne; daughter-in-law, Delia Bourne; sisters, Sandra Araujo, Bertella Dyer; and friend, Dan Mettlach.

A visitation was held from 11 to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Joines Funeral Home, 1375 N St Rt 130, Villa Grove, IL with her funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance and please practice social distancing. Burial followed at Villa Grove Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her son. Local arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City.