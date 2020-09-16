Jason B. Milner

Jason Brandon Milner, 34, of Tuscola passed away at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

He was born Oct. 6, 1985, in Champaign, the son of Todd B. and Pamela J. (Sulser) Milner.

Survivors include his two sons, Jaxon (7) and Skyler (9) Milner of Tuscola; mother, Pamela Price of Tuscola; stepfather, Douglas Price of Urbana; father, Todd Milner of Champaign; grandparents, Jim Sulser of Royal and Marilyn Milner of Urbana; two brothers, Dalton (Heather) Price and Dylan Price, both of Tuscola; two sisters, Nicole (Jeremy) Lantz of Tuscola and Victoria Price (Fletcher Roth) of Mansfield; and two nieces, Aubree Lantzand Kiara Price; and nephew Mavereck Price.

Jason was a devoted member of Eagle Mountain Assembly of God of Tuscola. He loved sports and working with kids, especially in coaching football and Little League baseball. Above all else, Jason will be remembered as a proud and loving father.

Memorials may be made to Eagle Mountain Assembly of God of Tuscola.

Closed family services were held Sunday, August 30 at Eagle Mountain Assembly of God in Tuscola from 2 to 3 p.m. A public visitation followed from from 3 to 5 p.m.

Please consider sharing a memory, photo or condolence with Jason’s family on his tribute wall at templetonfuneralhome.com.