Howard E. Connour, 72, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 8:49 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL

Graveside Services with military rites accorded were held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, IL. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Howard was born on February 19, 1948 in Tuscola, IL, the son of Wilbur and Wanda L. Burmeister Connour.

Survivors include his daughters: Angela (John Stacy) Hale of Tompkinsville, KY, Tracy (Tracey) Wright of St. Joseph, IL and Lashelle (Mike) Plank of Arcola, grandchildren: Kyle (Stephanie) Connour, Megan (Noah) Morris, Roxana (Liborio) Hernandez, Cheyanne Thompson Bray, Shellyanna “Chloe” Thompson, Nathaniel “Scooter” Ohnesorge and Gracie Plank, 9 great-grandchildren and his longtime companion “Peaches.”

He was preceded in death by his parents and half-sister: Alice Saldeen.

Howard proudly served his country in the US Army. He worked for Snyder Roofing for several years and retired from the Laborer’s Union #573.

Memorials are suggested to the ASPCA or a veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com