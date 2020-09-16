Eric N. Marcrum, 32, of Newman, IL died at 9:16 p.m. on September 5, 2020 at Horizon Health in Paris, IL.

Eric was born on April 9, 1988 in Champaign, IL to James and Penny (Rund) Marcrum.

He is survived by his mother, Penny Marcrum; fiancé, Jacki Graves; one daughter, Jasmine Crosby; two step-children, Cheyenne Nichols and Zane Graves; one brother, Johnathan (Hannah) Marcrum of Tuscola; one sister, Nicole Raynor of Hume; one niece, Faythann Raynor; two nephews, Garyson Raynor and Samuel Marcrum; grandmother, Doris Rund; and a special friend, Edward Carter.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Marcrum.

Eric loved being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and camping, but most importantly he loved to ride his motorcycle. If any of his family or friends needed help with something, he was there to lend a hand. He was great with his hands and could fix just about anything.

A visitation was held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Joines Funeral Home (403 W. Gillogly St) in Newman, IL with a memorial service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Duane Piercy officiated.