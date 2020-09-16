Duane Maulding, 58 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 8:27 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Duane was born on September 30, 1961 in Tuscola, IL. He was a son of Richard Duane and Linda Lou (Simmons) Maulding.

He is survived by one daughter, Kaitlyn Maulding and her fiancé McKenzie Paris of Keokuk, IA, one grandson, Mason Paris, three brothers, Brian Maulding and his wife Barbara of Cooks Mills, IL, Randy Maulding of Tuscola, IL and Glenn Maulding and his wife Nicole of Villa Grove, IL, one aunt Ruby Bohlen of Savoy, IL and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Tim Maulding.

Duane had worked for Snyder Roofing for several years and he enjoyed pencil drawing.

Memorials may be made to Duane’s family.