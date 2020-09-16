Douglas A. Grimm, 64, Tuscola (Hugo), IL passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on September 9, 2020 at 11:00 p.m. at Carle Hospital, Urbana, IL.

He was born on April 10, 1956 in Tuscola, IL, the son of Delbert and Lucille (Meinhart) Grimm.

His family included his siblings Richard Grimm (Barb) of Pensacola, FL, Patricia Davis (Gary) of Collinsville, OK, Joyce Amacher (Lyle) of Savoy, Donna Franklin (Joe) of Mahomet, James Grimm (Tammy) of Tuscola, Margaret (Peggy) Day of Tuscola, and Lisa Gibson (Eric) of Tuscola. He also had many nieces and nephews, sister-in-law: Janet Grimm of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Chuck and Lee, sister, JoAnne, nephew, Joseph, and brother-in-law, Dion Day. Ob

A private visitation was held at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 East Van Allen Street, Tuscola, IL with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial followed in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Doug will be remembered for the love of his family, his dog, Peaches, his red truck, and for his many friends, each with a story to tell of a life well lived, a friend to all.

He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to capture his world in pictures whether it be loved ones, wildlife, serene sunsets, scenery, or the wondrous sky above. He had an eye for detail. He also loved music, collecting model trains, and enjoyed fixing just about anything.

He worked at Dekalb Seed Company (Monsanto) for most of his adult life, alongside his dad for part of it. He used his considerable gifts and talents to serve his hometown, Tuscola. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and was a former owner of Bradley’s Light and Sound. He graduated from a technical school in Florida, but most of all, he was a proud alum of TCHS, Class of 1974.

In lieu flowers, please send donations to The Tuscola Community Foundation, P.O. Box 252, Tuscola, IL 61953 in memory of Douglas Grimm.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com