Daniel Fellner, 73, of Tuscola died at 8 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at home.

Daniel was born April 26, 1947, to Francis and Hazel (Carpenter) Fellner. He married Rebecca Fellner in December 1989 in Villa Grove.

He is survived by two daughters, Stacy (Jason) Nyenhuis of Hartford, Wis., and Stephanie Fellner of Tuscola; three granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Carol Smedlund of Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother.

Daniel enjoyed spending his time at the Moose Lodge in Tuscola. He was a well-known man who was loved by many people. If anyone ever needed a helping hand, he was the first to offer. Daniel will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of Daniel’s life will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at the Moose Lodge, Tuscola. Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.