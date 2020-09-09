Billy W. Vermillion

Billy Wayne Vermillion, 67, of Longview passed away Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

A graveside service and burial was held Friday, Aug 21, at Newman Township Cemetery with arrangements by Joines Funeral home, Newman.

Bill was born in Fountain Run, Ky., on Dec 30, 1952. Bill moved to Newman with his mother, Marie, and sister, Betty Sue, where he spent most of his formative years hiding in the shed listening to Cubs games on the radio, reading anything he could get his hands on, paying his sister to clean his room, memorizing the TV Guide and being a genuine and caring friend, son and older brother. Bill met the love of his life, Trena Tunkin (then of Tuscola), at the Newman Pool Hall in November 1971. He and Trena were married May 20, 1972. They moved to Longview around 1978 and had five children.

Bill is survived by his wife, Trena Vermillion of Longview; oldest son, Billy (Kelly) Vermillion; grandchildren, Alexandra and Connor Quinn of Champaign; son, Jamie (Jill) Vermillion of Santa Clara, Calif; daughter, Dulcie Vermillion (Justin Price) of Broadlands; son, Wesley Vermillion, also of Broadlands; son, Robbie Vermillion (Melinda Febus) of Urbana; sister, Betty Sue Vermillion of Tuscola; and brother, Bobby (Carol) Vermillion of Knoxville, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and David Vermillion of Newman, and sister, Becky (David) Walters of Sparta.

Bill had a lifelong passion for writing and published stories in Karamu and Ascent, including “The Ghost Gypsy,” which won an Illinois Arts Council Award in 1977. Bill was happily retired from the water treatment plant in Tuscola, enjoying his pursuits as a writer, reader, film and TV buff, Cubs fan, arts appreciator, chef, political enthusiast, nature lover and proud grandfather and father.

He delighted in entertaining and caring for his children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends, neighbors, cousins, siblings, and in-laws. Above all, he cherished his time spent just putzing around with his best friend and wife, Trena.

Memorial donations may be made to the Urbana Free Library Association, 210 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801, urbanafreelibrary.org; Champaign Public Library Foundation, 200 W. Green St., Champaign, IL 61820, champaign.org; St. Joseph Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, stjo.org; or please donate to your local library.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please vote in the upcoming general election.