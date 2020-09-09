Barbara J. Thompson

Barbara Jean Thompson, 86, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Tuesday (August 18, 2020) at Carle Foundation. She will be missed deeply by all of her family and friends. On December 22, 1951, she was married to Clyde N. Thompson in Champaign. He preceded her in death.

Barbara was born in Champaign on Nov. 23, 1933, to parents Dewey and Beulah (Roderick) Andres. They precede her in death. She is also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Barbara surviving daughters and sons in law, Deborah (Tim) Thompson Of Texas, Rebecca (John) Ervin of Tuscola, IL, Dawn Thompson of Champaign, IL in addition Kimberly Ann Thompson preceded her in death; siblings, Virginia Hites of Champaign and Bob Andres of Tolono; stepbrothers, Don (Peg) Roderick of Champaign, Virgil (Susie) Roderick of Champaign and Kenny (Jan) Roderick of Oakwood; eleven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and (Skailar Mendenhall 3) preceded her in death.

A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign, Illinois. Rev. Lutz Braunig will officiate.

The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, Illinois 710 N. Neil St. Champaign, Illinois 61820 with arrangements.

