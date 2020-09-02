Timothy D. Maulding

Timothy Dale Maulding, 54 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 9:06 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Funeral services were held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, following the visitation at the funeral home.

Tim was born on July 18, 1966 in Tuscola, IL. He was a son of Richard Duane and Linda Lou (Simmons) Maulding.

He is survived by four brothers, Duane Maulding of Mattoon, IL, Brian Maulding and his wife Barbara of Cooks Mills, IL, Randy Maulding of Tuscola, IL and Glenn Maulding and his wife Nicole of Villa Grove, IL, one aunt Ruby Bohlen of Savoy, IL and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Tim enjoyed stock car racing and would travel all over to watch races. He enjoyed his cockatiel, Al-Birdie.

Memorials may be made to Tim’s family.

