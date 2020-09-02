Logan Wallace leads TCHS cross country at Clinton Meet

By Lenny Sementi

Logan Wallace led the way for the boys in a triangular meet at Clinton in Tuscola’s first cross country meet of the year on Monday. He ended the day in second overall touring the two-mile course in 12 minutes and 21 seconds leading the Warriors to a convincing 14 point win over a very tough home squad in the Maroons.

Freshman Josiah Hortin was the next thru the chute in third crossing the line in 12:37. Three more Warriors would break the thirteen-minute mark securing the win for second year coach Mike Rosenbaum. Riley Nolan and Jackson Barrett ended their day in basically a dead heat finishing fifth and sixth respectively with times of 12:47 and 12:48. Senior and first time runner Aiden Beachy was next five seconds back in ninth to round out the scoring as the Warriors posted a 27 beating both Clinton and Sullivan. Will Foltz and Mason Veach weren’t far behind touring the course as alternates.

Brynn Tabeling was the Lady Warriors top finisher in the girls race taking fifth place with a 15:13. Next up was Laney Cummings in seventh with a 16:30 to open the year. Hannah Hornaday and Reggan Smith followed in eighth and ninth separated by just a few seconds. Makenzie Herchberger was coach Rosenbaum’s final scorer. Skylar Wilkins and Kenzi Heckler served as the alternates.

Clay Hausmann took second and Benn Hornaday fourth, leading a large contingent of Warrior runners in the open race. “For the first race of the year, the staff and I were very pleased,” stated Rosenbaum. “The kids competed well, and it was fun to see some competition in the fall. The boys beating Clinton, last year’s conference champion, is a big confidence boost for us, while our girls were not far behind. It was also encouraging to see our kids hit the marks we set out for them, even if it was a two-mile race. Excellent run to begin the year!!”