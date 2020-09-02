Glenn E. Rogers

Glenn Earl Rogers, 77, of Arcola, IL passed away at 10:25 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

To honor Glenn’s wishes, no services will be held.

Glenn was born on May 5, 1943 in Tipton, IN. He was a son of George and Lou Elsie (Casteel) Rogers. He married Phyllis J. Vickroy on December 8, 1967 in Arcola, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Arcola, IL, one son, Ty Paul Rogers and his girlfriend, Trisha Foster of Arcola, IL, one granddaughter, Bailey England and her husband Grant of Arcola, IL one grandson, Dakota Henne of St. Louis, MO, four great-grandchildren, Tristan and Oliver Leman and Nova and Daisy Henne, and one sister, Bonnie Rogers of Tuscola, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Robert, Roy, Steve and Ronnie Rogers and one sister, Donna Rogers.

Glenn was a 1961 graduate of Arcola High School where he was involved in all sports. After high school he entered the Navy for four and a half years.

He had worked on the Pipeline and later Cabot for 10 years. He later owned and operated the Letterman’s Club in Arcola for 25 years, retiring in 2005. He was involved in harness racing at all of the local county fairs and in the Chicago Area.

Glenn really enjoyed golfing at Kaskaskia Country Club with Darrell Comer, Gunner Taylor, Bruce Mason and Van Anderson.