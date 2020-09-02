Charlotte Graham, 89, of Villa Grove passed away at 8:06 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at home.

Charlotte was born on March 4, 1931 in Tuscola, IL. She was a daughter of Clyde and Hilda (Myers) Condiff. Charlotte married George Graham on August 21, 1953. He passed away March 26, 2002.

She is survived by one daughter, Debbie (John) Albin, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one sister, Laverna Casebeer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one son Robert Squires, one sister, and two brothers.