Back in the Day – 8-26-20

Ten years ago

September 1, 2010

The Hackett family’s farm on US Route 36 lost two outbuildings in a Friday afternoon fire on August 27.

Norovirus, a group of viruses causing gastroenteritis (stomach inflammation) in people, was the culprit of sickening 70 North Ward students on August 25.

Jim and Pat O-Bryan celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary with family. The pair were married September 12, 1955 in Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola.

Members of the TCHS Class of 1950 reunited over the weekend to celebrate 60 years after graduation from the hallowed halls of Tuscola High School.

This year’s TCHS cross country team included Paige Stokes, Nicole Mannen, Kirsten Kern, John Evans, Nick Kemp, Mark Crawford, Susan Ponder, Lisa Ponder, Erin Weaver, Alex Kemp, Luke Smith, Josh Silva, and Blake Stokes.

Warrior Football began their season with a 41-6 victory against the Shelbyville Rams.

Twenty years ago

August 29, 2000

Retired Judge James Sherrick of Villa Grove was the guest of honor at a recent luncheon meeting of the Douglas County Bar Association. Judge Sherrick was feted as a 50-year member of the bar.

Larry and Joan Little of rural Tuscola were two of 25 landowners, representing 15 parcels of land, being sued by the Miami Indians tribe which was claiming rights to acreage in Champaign, Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Livingston, Moultrie, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

Katrina Kappes, daughter of Dennis and Jane Kappes, won first place at the Illinois State Fair keyboard instrumental competition, playing Prelude I by George Gershwin. Kappes has been invited to perform as a special guest at next year’s state fair.

Tuscola’s Chuck Clarkson earned the Men’s Douglas County Golf Tournament championship with a 147 finish. Brenda Fletcher beat out Norma Cox to claim the Women’s Douglas County Golf Tourney.

Leading the way for the Tuscola Warriors in the 40-12 season opener win against Arcola was Kenny Hogue, who rushed 163 yards and three touchdowns, caught two passes for 36 more yards, and was in on 17 total tackles on defense.

Thirty years ago

August 28, 1990

In the wake of Jarman Hospital closing, Carle Foundation President Mike Fritz said that Carle would come to Douglas County if local residents wanted them to.

Mr. and Mrs. Montelle Froman of Tuscola celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 26 with an open house at the Tuscola Community Building.

Ron Strange of Arcola made up five strokes in the final three holes to stage a come-from-behind victory over Mark Edmundson in the Douglas County Golf Tournament title and his second victory in the last five years.

The foursome of Ellen Frye, Jan Tay, Audrianna Ferguson, and Linda Rogers fired a one-under-par round on the Eagle Creek Golf Course in Shelbyville to win their division of the American Cancer Society event. The event qualified the foursome for the state competition to be held at the Rail course in Springfield in September.

Forty years ago

September 2, 1980

Tom Powell and Herschel Hooker, owners of P&H Motors, announced the sale of the Chevrolet agency to Phil Lamb of Detroit, Mich. The sale marked the closing of a 23-year ownership in Tuscola and many more years by both men as members of the General Motors family.

The Douglas County coal mines produced 172,722 tons of coal during the month of July, about 50,000 tons more than July of 1979. The mines currently had 752 people on the payroll.

Roy Gould was the lucky winner of the $200 cash prize in a POW WOWS raffle held Friday night during a community spirit event held prior to the start of the Tuscola Warrior football season. Lance Vangel, son of Coach Bill Vangel, pulled the winning ticket.

Members of the TCHS cross country team this year included Greg Dukeman, Brian Burress, Bill Carter, Dave Cavenaile, Dan Strole, Dan Meyer, Jim Davis, Howard Greninger, Ron McCartney, Paul Moran, Mark Smith, Todd Kerns, John Kleiss, Tom Peach, and Hank Groves. The team was coached by Bill Englehardt.

Fifty years ago

September 2, 1970

There was considerable debate ongoing in the local area regarding proposed county zoning ordinances. One of the primary areas of concern was the restrictions that would be placed on private property owners regarding allowing billboard signs on their land.

Rev. Glen Eades, minister of the Church of the Nazarene, read scripture at a preliminary groundbreaking ceremony for the new church, which would be sited along Egyptian Trail.

Wayne Doud had his share of troubles staying aboard a particularly unruly donkey at the ABC-Jaycees donkey softball game in Tuscola last week. The Ambucs won the contest 4-1.

Steve Chapman of Tuscola successfully defended his state title by setting all new records at the state archery tournament held Aug. 22-23 in Peoria. Chapman shot a Junior Olympic round by shooting 534 out of a possible 540, and an aggregate score of 1,062.