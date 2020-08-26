Dixie Cream Donut Shop

Left: Submitted Photo, Right: Rachel Ray

For many years, Dixie Cream Donuts warmed our hearts and stomachs with delicious donuts before closing their doors in the early 2000’s. In 2019, the Salmon family purchased the vacant building in hopes of putting a bakery in the downstairs. On August 14, the building suddenly collapsed. Mike Salmon said, ”We purchased the building less than a year ago with plans to open a new business, After removing the old plaster from the walls major structural issues were revealed. Over the course of the last 3-4 weeks I have had many professionals in and out working to come up with viable plans to get the building structurally sound and code compliant. Unfortunately we ran out of time and you know the results.”