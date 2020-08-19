Twenty-third consecutive year of Ivan Parker at First Baptist Church

Award winning Southern Gospel solo artist Ivan Parker will be appearing at the First Baptist Church of Atwood on Saturday, August 22 6:00 p.m.

This year will mark the 23rd consecutive year that Ivan has appeared in Atwood. He is a two-time award-winner as “Soloist of the Year” by the Southern Gospel Music Association. The fans of The Singing News Magazine (a national southern gospel publication) also voted him “Soloist of the Year” for consecutive 14 years. He has appeared in multiple Gaither Homecoming Videos and Gaither Concerts in addition to his own solo schedule.

Ivan has produced 13 recording projects and has been blessed with three of his songs reaching #1 on Billboard Magazine Charts across gospel genres. His project “Threads of Mercy” was nominated for a Dove Award in 2015.

While attending a concert you will enjoy old time favorites, his greatest hits and progressive southern to inspirational music. Recently Ivan’s son Josh began touring with Ivan. Josh plays guitar and also is featured during the concert.

Bill Fleming, Worship Leader of the Atwood Baptist Church says, “When we built our new worship center back in 1997, I wanted to bring gospel concerts to Atwood and Central Illinois. That first year we hosted Ivan. We’ve had many other gospel artists over these past 20 years, but only Ivan has returned each year and filled our worship center to capacity. We’ve reunited with return guests many times over the years, but each new year we host those who come to hear Ivan for the first time. Although this is Ivan’s livelihood to support his family – it is more of a ministry to him than a business. He is truly touching lives with the love of Christ.

I look forward to these concerts each and every year. Ivan is a strong Christian man. His accomplishments in gospel music are too numerous to list, but more than the awards is his ability to connect with people during the concert as well as one on one after the event. He is a sincere, gifted musician and he is using his talents to serve the Lord and to minister to God’s people through music and testimony.”

It is a rare opportunity to have someone with the talent, quality, notoriety and spirit of Ivan Parker in Central Illinois. Don’t miss this great opportunity to hear the finest of gospel music by a nationally recognized artist and fine Christian man.

For a great evening of fun and gospel music mark your calendars. This concert is General Seating and a Free Will Love Offering will be received. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided. Temperature checks will be conducted upon arrival and offering plates will be stationed instead of being passed. Questions? Call 217-493-4495