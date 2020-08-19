Rebecca L. Hardway

Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Hardway, 67, of Camargo passed into heaven on Friday (July 24, 2020) at her home.

Services were held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Victory Church of Camargo. Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) is assisting the family with arrangements.

Becky was born on June 28, 1953, to Robert and Iris (Huffman) McComas of Casey. She married her college sweetheart, James Hardway, on June 2, 1973. The couple raised two children, Kari and Brandon.

After graduating from Lake Land College, Becky began the career that she loved as a teacher at Head Start in Marshall, Ill. After starting her family, Becky became a teacher’s aide at Villa Grove.

For 25 years, she taught and loved many children before retiring to continue serving others. She loved her time as Sunday school director and VBS leader at Victory Church. Becky stayed active in her community and church and was instrumental in starting several programs which continue to aid families throughout the area.

Becky enjoyed reading and traveling with her husband, Jim. She loved attending her grandsons’ events and cheering them through life.

Becky is survived by her husband, Jim of Camargo; her two children, Kari Beesley of Villa Grove and Brandon Hardway of Champaign; two grandsons, Reece and Beau Beesley of Villa Grove; her mother, Iris McComas of Casey; a sister, Teresa (Mike) Black of Villa Grove; a brother, Loyd (Brenda) McComas of Casey; and many nieces and nephews and friends that she called family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert “Bob” McComas of Casey.

In lieu of flowers, please donate a school supply at the services or memorials may also be made to the Back to School Project or Operation Gift at the Villa Grove State Bank.