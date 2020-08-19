Judith A. Edmundson

Judith Ann Edmundson, 79, of Arthur died at 5:21 a.m. Sunday (July 26, 2020) at her home, surrounded by her family and caregivers.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Arthur United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jill Bunker officiating. Burial followed in the Arthur Cemetery. Due to the current environment, there will be no visitation. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Judy was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Decatur, the daughter of E.J. and Cynthia Jane Newbould Aschermann. She married Charles “Chob” Edmundson on Aug. 21, 1960; he preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2017.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandy (David) Rohlfing of Bloomington; sons, Todd (Susie) Edmundson of Tuscola and Mark (LuAnn) Edmundson of LeRoy; grandchildren, Jack and Sam Edmundson; sister, Lynn (Bill) Salrin of Arthur; brother, Jon Aschermann of Forsyth; and many nieces and nephews.

Judy graduated in 1959 from Arthur High School, where she was interested in the fine arts and student government. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Eastern Illinois University in 1975, and her master’s degree in counseling in 1988 from Eastern Illinois University.

Judy taught English at Arcola and Atwood-Hammond junior high and high schools for 15 years. She was a counselor in education for the state of Illinois and a highly successful network marketer for Hilcoa Pharmaceutical, Rose Marie Cosmetics and Excel Communications.

She served on the Arthur Village Board and the Arthur United Methodist Church Board. She was active in the church choir and was certified as a lay speaker and always enjoyed it when she was asked to deliver the sermon at local churches.

Her absolute greatest joy was spending time with her family, in particular watching her grandsons participate in a variety of sports and activities. She enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and watching the Illini with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to the Arthur United Methodist Church, Carle Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.

A special thank you to the caregivers from All Ways Caring, Kathy and Kelli from Carle Hospice and, most especially, Tracie.

