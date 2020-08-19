Glen M. Gingerich, 51, of rural Arcola, IL passed away at 9:47 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Funeral services were held at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Richard Gingerich residence, 439 E. CR 200 N., Arcola, IL. Bishop Reuben Kaufman officiated. Burial was in the Bagdad Cemetery in rural Arcola, IL. Visitation was held any time after 2:00 p.m. on

Friday, July 31, 2020 and any time after 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Richard Gingerich residence. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Glen was born on November 1, 1968 in Tuscola, IL. He was a son of Melvin A. and Katie V. (Miller) Gingerich. He married Mary Jo Gingerich on November 22, 1990 in Arcola, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo of Arcola, IL, twelve children, Robert Lynn Gingerich and his wife Regina, of Arcola, IL, Elizabeth Ann Helmuth and her husband Larry of Cornersville, TN, Marcus Eugene Gingerich and his wife Tillie of Arcola, IL, Samuel Ray Gingerich and his wife Lena Rose of Arthur, IL, Carol Renae Schrock and her husband Keith of Arthur, IL, and Christopher Gingerich and special friend Rachel Lambright, Rebecca Irene Gingerich and special friend Keith Miller, Brian Lamar Gingerich, Emma Kristine Gingerich, Jalyn Andrew Gingerich, Joel Matthew Gingerich, and Kara Janae Gingerich all at home, five grandchildren, Malisa, Kendyn, Jaxon, Cody and Wayne his parents, Melvin and Katie Gingerich of Arthur, IL, seven siblings, Carolyn Hostetler and her husband Carl of Constantine, MI, Dorothy Gingerich and her husband Joseph of Arcola, IL, Ruth Ann Chupp and her husband Glen of Arthur, IL Barbara Wagler and her husband David of Kokomo, IN, Owen Gingerich and his special friend Anna Schrock Arthur, IL, Luella Schlabach and her husband Kevin of Arthur, IL and Fannie Bontrager and her husband Reuben of Wawaka, IN, his father and mother-in-law, Adlia and Irene Gingerich of Arcola, IL

He was preceded in death by grandparents, one brother-in-law, Allen Hochstetler and one sister-in-law, Rachel Gingerich.

Glen was a member of the Old Order Amish Faith.