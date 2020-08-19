Charlaine L. Maris

Charlaine Lynette Maris

December 12, 1952 – July 25, 2020

Charlaine Lynette Maris, 67, of Fishers, Indiana passed away at 6:35 a.m. Saturday July 25, 2020 at The Bridgewater Healthcare Center in Carmel, Indiana.

A celebration of Charlaine’s life with Pastor Terri Haas officiating will be held at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home in Tuscola, IL. Graveside services will follow at the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Charlaine “Char” was born December 12, 1952 in Rochelle, IL the daughter of Harold and Marjorie Beermann Maris.

Survivors include her close friend, Sally Cofield of Fishers, IN; a brother, Dr. Charles (Karen) Maris of Charleston, IL; an aunt, Donna Maris Nonamaker of Tuscola; nieces Katherine (Michael) Maris Pyle of Lacey, WA, Emily (Aaron) Maris Walk of Charleston, IL, nephew Charles (Melissa) Maris, Jr. of Davenport, FL; two great nieces and three great nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie, and father, Harold.

She graduated from Rochelle Township High School in 1971. Char earned a BS in Education from Eastern Illinois University in 1975 and an MS in Education with specialization in Student Personnel and Counseling from Eastern Illinois University in 1976.

Char’s career as an educator and counselor took her to Ball State University in 1977 where she served as a counselor, residence hall director and administrator. She retired from Ball State in December of 2016.

Char and Sally were avid travelers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. One of her favorite adventures was an annual trip to Las Vegas.

Family is asking in lieu of flowers donations be made in Char’s memory to the American Heart Association, Feeding America, or charity of choice.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.hilligossshraderfh.com