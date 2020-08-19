Betty Mulcahey (Wegeng), 89, of Newman passed away on Saturday (July 25, 2020) in Comfort Care at Carle in Champaign.

Betty was born on Jan. 8, 1931, to Russell and Josephine (Delaney) Wegeng. She married Edward Mulcahey on Jan. 12, 1952. They were married 60 years.

Surviving are five children Mary Hawkins (John Dee) of Newman, Margaret Mulcahey of Hoopeston, Tom Mulcahey of Brownsburg, Ind., Theresa Mulcahey (Brian) of Allerton and Jim Mulcahey of Lafayette, Ind. There are seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and a granddaughter.

Betty was a housewife, a caregiver, active in Altar Society and Women’s Club, and served on the Education Board in Allerton.

Betty loved her family and restoring antiques, and was a wonderful cook.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Bongard and later Sacred Heart in Villa Grove.

She and her husband, Edward, farmed on the Allerton Ranch for 39 years. After retirement, they moved to Newman.

A private funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Church in Villa Grove, with the Rev. Aloysius Ndeanaefo officiating. Burial followed at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Bongard. Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donations are requested by the family to the St. Joseph Cemetery or Sacred Heart Altar Society.