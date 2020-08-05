Michael Wayne Edwards, infant son of Clayton Wayne Edwards and Alexis Marie Stokes was stillborn at 2:31 A.M. on Saturday July 4, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital.

Private family services will be at a later date.

He is survived by his parents, Clayton and Alexis of Charleston, IL, maternal grandparents, Jennifer Riley and her husband William of Charleston, IL and Mark Stokes and his wife Melissa of Ramsey, IL, paternal grandparents, Kathy Edwards of Benton, KY and Monty Edwards and his wife Neacie of Princeton, KY, maternal great-grandparents, Mike and Sharon Davis of Brownstown, IL and William Stokes of Ramsey, IL, paternal great-grandparents, Ruth Newton, Brenda Holcomb, Horace and

Beverly Holcomb, Martha Edwards and Gayle Edwards, paternal great-great-grandmother, Geraldine Smith, aunts, Ashlyn Porter, Savanna VanUytven, Allison Riley, Lindsey Edwards, Breann Hilton and Chelsie Young and uncles, Austin Smith, Alex Stokes, Adam Stokes and Tristin VanUytven.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Lola Stokes, maternal great-great-grandparents, Dale and Geneva Porter and Lucille Stokes, paternal great-great-grandparents, Elroy Smith and Howard and Mildred Holcomb, uncle, Michael Stokes and great-aunts, Peggy Lapointe, Rita Stevenson and Lori Work.