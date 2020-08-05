Max D. Warnes, 84, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 11:09 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, IL.

Graveside Services were held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery where Rev. Kenneth Roedder officiated. Casual dress is requested. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is entrusted with the arrangements.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Max was born on June 16, 1936 in Tuscola, the son of Lloyd E. and Evelyn Dennis Warnes. He married Anita Sinclair on August 2, 1957. She preceded him in death on November 4, 1987. He then married Helen Reinhart Turner on February 14, 1989. She preceded him in death on October 10, 1997.

Survivors include his sons: Steven Warnes and Philip Warnes both of Tuscola, grandchildren: Daytona, Katricia and Terry, 3 great-grandchildren and special friend: Letha Blagg.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister: Carol Denton.

Max farmed south of Tuscola. Upon his retirement, he continued to help Jim Baird farm from 1990 until 2007.

He was a member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church. Max was an avid golfer. He enjoyed tinkering in the garden, dancing, camping and riding around town on his golf cart.

Memorials are suggested to American Lung Association.

