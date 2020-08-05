Elvin D. Goad, 83, of Arcola, IL passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Helia Healthcare in Olney, IL.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home. Rev. Rodney Houser officiated. Burial was in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation was held two hours prior to the funeral.

Elvin was born on February 1, 1937 in Tompkinsville, KY. He was a son of Oscar and Elsie Ruthie (King) Goad. He married Frances E. Crist on September 12, 1975 in Sullivan, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Goad of Arcola, IL, two daughters, Eugenia Patterson and her husband Hugh of Newton, IL, Caroline Davis and her husband Sam of Olney, one step-son, Gary Goens and Melody Collins of Lake City, FL, four step-daughters, Sharon White and her husband Willie of Greenup, IL, Debbie Renfro and her husband Skip of Lovington, IL, Patty Shupe of Charleston, IL and Ann Lytle of Whittington, IL, 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, 26 step-grandchildren, one brother, Charles Goad of Danville, IL and one sister, Melba Clough and her husband Leland of New Mexico

He was preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, Destiny Patterson and one stepson, Chuck Goens.

Elvin attended the First Church of God in Lovington, IL.

Elvin worked as an auto mechanic at the Chevrolet dealership in Tuscola, IL for 25 years and then he was a custodian at the Arcola High School for 20 years.

He had a gift for raising and selling produce, mostly tomatoes. He enjoyed his dogs, feeding squirrels and spending time with family and friends. Elvin always looked forward to going to Tompkinsville, KY and made several trips there through the years.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital.