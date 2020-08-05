Douglas County Diner

I recently had an opportunity to have lunch at a place that’s a bit off the beaten path, and my experience was such that I thought I should share it, and thus this occasional restaurant/diner review column was born. I hope that you enjoy it, and maybe it will give you an idea to get and try someplace new..

I had lunch at the Corn Crib in Newman on Friday. I was really early and had the place almost to myself. I stayed in the brightly lit, clean café and didn’t venture into the bar. If I go there, I probably won’t write about it!

The special of the day was either a fish or shrimp basket, and I chose the shrimp. It came out quickly and piping hot. The portions were generous, so much so that I had to do a little work to finish it. Tough duty, but someone’s gotta do it. All of that deep-fried goodness, plus Coleslaw, for $7.50.

Now for my ratings:

* Portion size: maximum 4 out of 4 fat guys!

* Value: maximum 4 out of 4 fat guys!

* Friendliness of the staff: 4 out of 4 fat guys!

* Flavor: 3 and 99/100 fat guys. The Cole slaw was good, but it was just a notch below the shrimp and fries.

Total rating: 15.99 out of 16 Fat guys, and I highly recommend you give it a try. They open for breakfast at 6 a.m. daily and this fat guy will definitely be back!