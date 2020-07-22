Letter from Carol Munson

Villa Grove CUSD #302 Families,

Some districts have begun to release draft copies of their Back to School plan. We would like to update you on where Villa Grove is in the process.

The administration has met to discuss Illinois State Board Guidance documents released to date. Last week we sent out a survey to the families of our students to gather information on the preferences of what learning could look like, as well as, gage specific needs of families as a result of the re-opening of school this fall. Our COVID Response Team will begin meeting next week.

The district is in contact with legal counsel to assist in interpreting and understanding the most recent guidance. Our administration is also engaged in regular discussions with other area administrators to evaluate different options for the start of the school year.

One of the biggest challenges we face is that the guidance seems to frequently change or be redefined. For that reason, we are waiting as long as possible to release a definitive plan. There are numerous logistical details to be accounted for. We don’t want to have to make multiple revisions before school even starts. That would be frustrating for all involved. It is our intent to have a draft of our Back to School Plan released the last week of July. Our first draft will be developed in such a manner that it honors the feedback of our families, the reality of what we believe we can put in operation, and the guidance from the various state agencies. We expect that there will be adjustments to the plan before August 18, but we are hopeful that the foundation of the plan will sustain and remain unchanged. There are no right answers in this moment, and we concede that there is only one certainty: not a single person will agree with the entirety of the plan. We are going to do everything we can to be reasonable in our planning based upon an honest assessment of reality.

Please be patient as we work through this process. We understand that everyone, including those of us here at school, want to know what is going on and how to prepare. However, there are still many unknowns. What we do know, and want to relay, is that the health and safety of our students coupled with sound educational practice is foremost in every decision made. Consider taking the time to celebrate the obstacles that we have overcome and the innovations that have made us more capable. Understand that everyone sees this situation uniquely and we should not let those unique perspectives divide us.

Thank you for your patience and support.

Carol Munson

Superintendent