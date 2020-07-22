Jerry Otto Jr., 82, of Arcola, IL passed away at 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 08, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Funeral services were held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the HCK west building, one mile south of Arthur, IL. Bishop Ervin Miller officiated. Burial was in the Yoder Cemetery in rural Arthur. Visitation was held any time after 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the HCK west building. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Jerry was born on September 16, 1937. He was a son of Jerry S. Sr. and Elizabeth (Mast) Otto. He married Anna Marie Chupp on October 27, 1959 in Arthur, IL. She passed away on March 29, 2005.

He is survived by eight children, Norman Otto and his wife Carolyn of Arcola, IL, Marjorie Kay Otto and her husband Eli of Tuscola, IL, Linda Plank and her husband Glen of Arcola, IL, Marilyn Yoder and her husband Paul of Sullivan, IL, Verda Miller and her husband Larry of Arthur, IL, Laura Helmuth and her husband Wilmer of Arthur, IL, Mervin Otto and his wife Lou Ida of Plains, MT and Marvin J. Otto and his wife Mary of Arcola, IL, 43 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, one sister, Verna Chupp and her husband Melvin, three sisters-in-law, Mary Otto, Ida Mae (Otto) Helmuth and Martha Otto.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, four grandchildren, Lavern Plank, Rebecca Jo Otto, Wendell Eugene Helmuth and Kurtis Eugene Otto, two stillborn infant siblings, one sister, Clara, and eight brothers, Henry, Edward, Albert, Freeman, Simon, Fred, Melvin and Alvin.

Jerry Jr. was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.