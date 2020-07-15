Sharon M. Skinner

Sharon May Skinner, 78, of Villa Grove passed away peacefully in her home on June 30, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

Sharon was born on July 2, 1941, in Dieterich, IL, the daughter of Alfred and Zelda Bohnhoff. She was united in marriage with Donald Skinner on October 5, 1969.

She is survived by her husband, Don, of Villa Grove, siblings Ruby Hingson, Joan McCoy, Karon Burroughs, and Nancy Hoene. She loved her children, Annett Schmit of Champaign, Dan Thomason (Penny) of Champaign and Michelle Schultz (Doug) of Effingham, her grandchildren, Jacob Schmit (Sam Mowry) of Chicago, Nathan and Ryan Schultz of Effingham, and three step-grandchildren Santé, Nsama, and Lowesha.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Grace Runde, brothers Orval and Oren, and her first husband, Roy Thomason.

She was an avid gardener, and she loved to share the bounty with her family. Everyone treasured her homemade zucchini bread. Sharon was known in her community for her many walks around Villa Grove with her husband. She loved to play cards and games and particularly enjoyed puzzles. She was devoted to her family and a constant presence in their lives. More than anything, she supported the people who loved her.

A visitation was held at Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove on Friday, July 3, from 1p.m. to 3p.m. A graveside funeral will took place at 4 p.m. that day at Fairfield Cemetery near Newman, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s or the donor’s choice.