SBL providing physicals to Tuscola athletes

Sarah Bush Lincoln will provide sports physicals to student athletes from Tuscola schools.

A sports physical clinic will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, and Wednesday, July 29, at the SBL Tuscola Clinic, 1100 Tuscola Blvd., Tuscola. The cost is $20 per physical with all fees being donated to the Tuscola Athletic Booster Club. Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling 217 253-2020.

Immunizations will not be given at either clinic. Cash or check only will be accepted. Insurance will not be billed, nor will insurance copays be collected. Parent or legal guardian must sign a medical history form or be in attendance.