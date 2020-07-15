Janet M. Bartley, 81, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL

Visitation was held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 East Van Allen Street, Tuscola, IL with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Janet was born on November 30, 1938 in Paris, IL, the daughter of Francis and Helen Skidmore Sudduth. She married Randall “Randy” Bartley on September 1, 1956 in Seymour, IL. He preceded her in death on December 5, 1988.

Survivors include her children: Kathy (Terry) McFall of Champaign, Teresa (Terry) Henson of Sadorus, Diana (Jim) Dieker of Champaign, Linda (Brad) Osborne of Villa Grove and Rob (Lisa) Bartley of Tuscola, grandchildren: Aubrey (Nathan) Hudson, Lucas (Tana) Osborne, Jacob Montgomery, Travis (Jessie) Henson, Trent (Emily) Henson, Garth (Lydia) Osborne, Rachel (Torey) Colburn, Caleb Montgomery, Jeffrey Dieker, Ashley Bartley and Ryan Bartley, great-grandchildren: Ava, Graham, Charlette, Savannah, Eve, Hazel and Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son: Ron Bartley, brother: Myron Sudduth and sister: Corinne Oye.

Memorials are suggested to the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church or Alzheimer’s Association.

Janet worked as a florist for several years. She started working at Ferguson Motor Sales in 1980. She continued working for Mooney Ford in Tuscola until her retirement in 2013.

Janet was a member of the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church. She loved floral arranging, gardening, canning and walking.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com