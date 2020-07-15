Holding It All Together- Pancakes and Prayer

By Amy McCollom

What is prejudice? What is racism? How did our world get this crazy this fast? Why did pancake syrup get involved and are the pancake and waffle houses open yet, cause all of that media attention about the syrup is making me hungry. Have we gone too far with fighting for rights? What about other people who are born different? Where is this going to stop? Is there a solution to all of this fighting for rights? Does someone want to invite me over for pancakes? These are the questions that are running through my head today.

According to the Merriem-Webster dictionary online, one of the definitions of prejudice is:

(1): preconceived judgment or opinion

(2): an adverse opinion or leaning formed without just grounds or before sufficient knowledge

: an irrational attitude of hostility directed against an individual, a group, a race, or their supposed characteristics

Most people would say they were not prejudiced. Have you ever told a dumb blonde joke? A Cubs joke? A joke about short people? A Yo Mama joke? A fat person joke? A cat lady joke? A black joke? Woman joke? An Irish joke? If so, then you have laughed at the expense of me; I am a blonde, short and chubby Cubs fan mama of black children, who loves cats and is also Irish.

Should I gather together all of the blonde ladies in the area and make signs and march the streets until all blonde jokes are removed from joke books and online media? Should we start a movement to shame brunettes because they are perceived as smarter than blondes? Should I make every brunette that I meet apologise for not being born blonde and for me having to endure the ridicule of blonde jokes? No? Yeah, cause that would be ridiculous.

Short people though. We do have some real things to complain about. Come grocery shopping with me and you will see what I have to do physically just to reach the groceries I want in a store. Does that mean all of the stores in the country need to keep their shelves to 4 feet tall at the highest? Then the tall people would complain that they can’t bend down that low. But seriously, who decided what normal height was for counters and cabinets? Kitchens should automatically come with built in stairs and handlebars if we are supposed to store things in the upper cabinets. Everything else comes in small, medium, and large, why not furniture? Why does my feet hang off of the end of every chair I sit on? I feel like I’m 5 years old.

I know, I know; my mom would say “get over it.” Don’t be a snowflake. Don’t wear your heart on your sleeve. Be tough. But when almost every joke in the world attacks you on a personal level, it is hurtful. It leaves a scar on your heart. What happened to people having empathy and compassion towards each other? A joke isn’t funny if it is at someone else’s expense.

So what is racism? That word sure is being thrown around a lot.

Racism, according to the Merriem-Webster dictionary again, is:

1: a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race

2a: a doctrine or political program based on the assumption of racism and designed to execute its principles

b: a political or social system founded on racism

3: racial prejudice or discrimination

So what it is saying is that racism isn’t a white on black thing; it’s a race superiority feeling that one race is better than another based on human traits and differences. Well, isn’t that kind of what the Olympics are for? To see who has the best human traits in a competition, once and for all? Our society needs to go back and re-read these definitions and do a little research. Racism is also a political program designed to execute its principles. Racism is a political agenda? In an election year? Really?!

I look around at all of the chaos going on, and I see a lot of hurt and angry people. I also see a lot of confusion and misled people who just want peace in their lives and who are following the masses, like sheep, because they don’t know what else to do with this anger. So they join with the masses who chant and proclaim and march, but if the blind lead the blind, the Word says, they will all fall into the ditch together. (Matt. 15:14)

What is needed in our lives, in these scarred up hearts that sometimes are angry and hard from the battles we have been in, is a softening, a warming. A soft answer, to turn away the wrath. This country, more than laws and marches and rallies and political stances, needs to stop and quiet our spirits, and humble ourselves, and seek the face of God. What we need is prayer and pancakes. Cause everybody feels better after a time with the Lord, and a nice warm plate of buttery pancakes with a glass of cold milk. I’m all for having a Pancake Prayer Rally!

Jesus is the Peacemaker who can calm the fiercest seas. When our eyes are on Him, and off of our troubles on earth, we will see the way through the darkness. I leave with you the challenge to read Proverbs 15, and dwell on those words that your soul may be filled and your joy complete. Be well, my friends.