Betty J. (Davis) Reinerio, wife of the late Donald Reinerio, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, after a short illness near family in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Betty was born in Clinton, Indiana, to the late John and Martha Davis. She graduated from Clinton High School where she met her future husband, Don.

They both graduated from Indiana State University, married in 1951, and moved to Terre Haute, Indiana. After the birth of their only child, Kathy, they moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and later settled down in Tuscola, Illinois.

Betty loved being a teacher. She taught business and typing in Clinton, IN, and Georgetown, IL. In Tuscola, Betty taught hundreds of seventh grade students Language Arts at East Prairie Middle School where she also enjoyed putting on musicals, plays, and performances with her students. After retiring, Betty continued to share her thoughtful creativity with her family and friends through various projects and crafts.

Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Steve Fillingim of Elk Grove Village, IL; granddaughter Lindsay Fillingim of Chicago, IL; and grandsons Jason Fillingim of Elk Grove Village, IL, Eric Fillingim of Itasca, IL; and Ryan (Danielle) Fillingim of Frankfort, IL.

Memorial services were held at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Clinton, Indiana, on Thursday, July 9 2020, at 3:00 p.m.