Back in the Day 7-8-20

10 years ago

July 14, 2010

Woody’s Family Restaurant, opened by Tom and Elaine Kapatos, closed their doors on July 11 due to too many long-term issues at the building, which once served as Dixie Truckstop.

Tuscola farmer Dan Meyer was a part of a historical research project partnering with the University of Illinois and the City of Tuscola, to plant 32,000 “bulbs” called rhizomes, a new grass-like frontier crop.

K. Neil and C. Lynn Strazer, formally of Tuscola, celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary. The duo were married April 17, 1960 at First Christian Church in Tuscola.

John Pangburn, captain with the Tuscola Fire Department, was presented with a plaque in recognition of his retirement and 29 years in the fire service.

Tuscola’s 11 and 12-year old All-Star baseball team was composed of Strader Jones, Nick Bates, Nick Henderson, Jarrett Wallace, Tyler Hale, Jackson Mooney, Jaret Heath, Kaleb Williams, Mike Masuga, Evan Sutton, and Zach McCallister.

20 years ago

July 11, 2000

Moultrie-Douglas Fair queen hopefuls this year included Rachel Frantz, Jenny Gensler, Jaci Baird, Jennifer Randall, Jessie Montague, Tasha Carter, and Lauren Huber.

City council members approved a final play for the new Dairy Queen, which would be located on a one-acre lot directly east of Amerihost Inn. The new DQ would be significantly bigger than the old one, at 2,000 square feet.

On Sunday, July 2 Marie Scott of Hugo celebrated her 100th birthday, surrounded by five generations of her family.

Members of the Tuscola boys All-Star team were Tyler Surma, Michael Corum, Clayton Meyer, Lucas Wakefield, Eric Arseneau, Eric Shoemaker, Jordan Kling, Harlan Gilmore, Shane Wasiloski, Broc Winn, Wil Maxey, Joe Vandeventer, Clint Cleland, and Caleb Bowles.

30 years ago

July 10, 1990

The Douglas County Board voted to accept the bid of the Bill Huber Auction Team as the county moved to sell off the hospital building and its contents in an auction scheduled for September.

The ten lovely ladies vying for the title of Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair queen this year included Danielle Mink, Michelle Chappell, Kim Wax, Michelle Cisna, Susan Grose, Rebekah Lake, Kristi Montgomery, Brindy Roosa, Stephanie Wetzel, and Samantha Woolverton.

Larry Skinner recently announced his decision to sell his retail fertilizer business to Sidell Elevator Company, effective July 2.

Two Tuscola men were among 104 drivers entered in the Eastern National at the Charleston Modified Midget Track July 1. Rookie Bruce Robinson was in his AA single car, and veteran driver Brian Cleland was in Rick Marsh’s Skoal Bandit B car.

40 years ago

July 8, 1980

City investigator Ronnie Earl was named to succeed Tom Harriss as police chief for the city of Tuscola. The job came with an annual salary of $18,500.

It took eight police officers from several departments nearly three hours to clear violators from the Tuscola Community Building early Friday morning, after two young men began fighting over a girl after a dance held on the premises. Damage to the Community Building was estimated at $500.

Tuscola’s newest business was a clothing store called Classic Casuals, located at Route 36 and Embarras Street and operated by Marlene Bricker and her daughter, Linda. The store carried jeans for teens, women and men, as well as other clothing items.

Jo Huber, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Huber of Tuscola, was a seventh-round draft choice of the Iowa Cornettes, the champions of the Women’s Professional Basketball League. She would be traveling to Des Moines later this month for tryouts.

50 years ago

July 16, 1970

Garland Shrohl reported a new attendance record was set at Tuscola’s swimming pool on July 2, when 1,095 people took advantage of the facility.

Festus, the grizzly-faced character on the nationally televised show “Gunsmoke,” would be performing Thursday, July 23 at the Moultrie-Douglas Fair in Arthur. Appearing with Festus would be Joanie and the Frontiersman, one of America’s foremost western groups.

Miss Rebecca Ghere, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Ghere of Villa Grove, became the bride of Steven Hettinger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Hettinger in Tuscola, in a double-ring ceremony held Saturday, June 20 at Sacred Heart Church in Villa Grove.

The Tuscola Civic Air Patrol received its charter on July 2, with Fred Black appointed as squadron commander.