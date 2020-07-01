Mya M. Irvin

Mya Marie Irvin, 22, Monte Vista, passed away June 18, 2020.

Mya was born February 9, 1998 in Champaign, Illinois, to David Irvin and Jamie Morse.

Mya had a very free and loving spirit to all who met her. She enjoyed art painting and drawing, but there was nothing she loved more than her daughter, Arebela.

Mya is survived by her daughter, Arebela Redmon. Her parents David Irvin and Jeff and Jamie Morse. Her maternal grandparents, Patty Roy, Joe, and Julie Bertan. Her paternal grandparents, Gloria Irvin, Patti Irvin, Bill, and Cheryl Williams. Her siblings, Emily Simpson, Alex Irvin, Kaitlyn Morse, Nolan Morse, Oliver Morse, and Ryker Morse.

Mya was preceded in death by her grandparents John Michael Irvin and Eddie Roy.

A celebration of life was held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Strohmayer’s Funeral Home.

A Go-Fund-Me has been set up at https://gf.me/u/x9xt3f.

Arrangements in care of Strohmayer’s Funeral Home.