Josephine A. Phipps

Josephine Ann “Jo Ann” Phipps, 83, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 1:02 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola, IL.

Guests were invited to meet at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL to proceed to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cooks Mills, IL for a graveside service. It was asked that they please follow social distancing recommendations due to COVID 19 pandemic.

Jo Ann was born September 26, 1936 in Coles County, IL, the daughter of Glenn and Mary Alice Creviston Fleming.

She graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1954 and Lakeview School of Nursing in Danville in 1957. She joined her mother and grandmother in the nursing profession, later to be joined by her daughter. Through her career she worked in all areas of Jarman Hospital in Tuscola, USI Chemical Plant outside of Tuscola and Carle Clinic in Urbana.

Jo Ann is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Mary Beth and Brad Henry of Tolono; three granddaughters: Allison, Megan and Bridget Henry also of Tolono; sister-in-law: Anna Fleming of Camargo; nephews: William (Susan) Fleming, Jr. of Champaign and Douglas Fleming of Camargo and niece: Barb (Gunther) Sinner of Port St. Lucie, FL and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: William and Glenn Fleming and a sister: Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Fleming.

Memorials are suggested to the Tuscola High School Warrior Store or the Unity High School Rocket Locker, which are food pantries in the respective schools to allow students to receive food and other essentials whenever needed. Jo Ann and Mary Beth graduated from Tuscola High School and Brad, Allison, Megan and Bridget graduated from, or currently attend Unity High School in Tolono.

