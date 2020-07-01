Back in the Day 6-24-20

10 years ago

June 30, 2010

Nine lovely hopefuls were set to compete in the 2010 Moultrie Douglas Fair Queen Pageant. Contestants included 2010 Miss Tuscola Emily Groves and Becky Hemmer from Tuscola, Emily Conner and Katlyn Davis of Arthur, Christine Fortney of Arcola, Shelby Greger of Villa Grove, Denise Craddock of Newman, Kathryn Sims of Lovington, and Heather Elliot of Sullivan.

Alan Shoemaker was appointed to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat left by Bill Bailey on the Tuscola City Council.

North Ward and East Prairie schools reported back the best year of ISAT scores yet for the school. At East Prairie, reading scores came back at 92.5 percent and math at 90.8 percent. North Ward’s reading score percentage was 90.2 and math was 94.8.

The Tuscola Rotary 11 and 12 year-old Little League team earned the regular season championship. The team included Joel Middleton, Dalton Hoel, Kevin Miller, Zach McCallister, Jesus Garcia, Adam Bratten, Kalvin Miller, Nick Henderson, Tyler Hale and Nick Bates. The team was coached by Steve Bates and Duff Hoel.

20 years ago

June 27, 2000

Tuscola’s own ARTco was named a first-place winner at the 2000 Governor’s Hometown Awards ceremony held June 21 in Springfield. There to accept the prestigious award were ARTco members Laura Arwine, Lyn Leithliter, Krisiti Abercrombe, LaDonna Wilson, Tom Hank, and Bill and Karen Murphy.

Alderwoman Phyllis Truitt was reappointed to serve in Ward 1, filling the city council vacancy created by the recent resignation of Dave McCrory.

TCHS juniors Justin Quick and Shane Pangburn were chosen as the 2000 candidates for Boys State, being held on the campus of Easten Illinois University in Charleston.

Don Payne and Mark Lawhead recently moved into the lead of the Wednesday Night Men’s Golf League at Ironhorse.

30 years ago

June 26, 1990

Tuscola City Council members voted unanimously to hire Kent Smith of Monticello as city services foreman, a new position created by the council to help take some of the pressure off Alan Gilmore, the superintendent of city services.

Winds gauged at more than 70 mph ripped through Villa Grove and surrounding area last week. Henson Park and the nearby Tri-City Golf Course were especially hard hit, with 32 large trees lost to the winds.

Steve Higendorf and Bonnie Petty defeated Geoff Miller and Laurie Berg in the finals of the Lucky Doubles Tennis Tournament. In the consolation championship, Tag Adkisson and Sherry Miller overcame an elderly one-set deficit to defeat Dick Berg and Molly Broren.

40 years ago

June 24, 1980

The Tuscola Board of Education hired four teachers for the 1980-1981 school year. They included Maribest Opperman as learning disability teacher at North Ward, Susan Yorde for pre-school at North Ward, Jeannie Taylor as a fifth-grade teacher at East Prairie, and Miller Buck as a sixth-grade teacher and assistant girls track coach.

Hank Williams Jr. was scheduled to be the headliner entertainment July 16 at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair this year. Also on the list of acts was Moe Bandy, Hoyt Axton, and Dave and Sugar.

Mr. and Mrs. Dean Mulligan of Tuscola celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on May 31 at Liga’s Restaurant. The event was hosted by their children: Cheryl and David Bozarth of Tuscola; Jody Mulligan of Eau Claire, Wis; and Terry Mulligan and Terry Mulligan and Mindy Mulligan of Tuscola. Dean Mulligan and the former Joan Wright were married June 5, 1955 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Chenoa.

Laura Waugh and Jack Wetzel were champions of the Lucky Doubles Tennis Tournament held over the weekend at Ervin Park. Second place went to the team of Gary Seguin and Carla Paneitz.

50 years ago

July 2, 1970

The Tuscola Township board appointed Verlin E. Taylor as highway commissioner, to fill the vacancy created by his brother, Elmer Taylor.

Little League All-Star Team were Jeff Oakley, Tim Kleiss, Chris Little, Mark Cornell, Dean Borries, Dave McCrory, Joe Schissel, Rusty Harsh, Randy Spencer, Peter Rottman, Dan Cain, Darrell Rich, Steve Laley, and Don Williams. Alternates were Tom Bready and Mike Conner.

The IGA Little League tasted defeat for the first time, bowing to the Lions Club 5-3. The loss dropped IGA from the league lead for a short time, as Dietrich moved into first with a 5-1 record.