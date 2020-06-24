Richard A. Nihiser, 53, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 7:58 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held.

Richard was born on September 14, 1966 in Tuscola, the son of Glendell W. and Niceta J. Stevens Nihiser.

Survivors include his mother: Niceta Wolverton of Tuscola, fiancee: Juna Ottolini of Tuscola, daughter: Kyra Fugate of Harrisburg, granddaughters: Jordynn, Shelby and Emma, sister: Robin L. Nihiser of Pierre, SD

He was preceded in death by his father and brother: Robert S. Nihiser.

Richard was a 1984 graduate of Tuscola Community High School. He loved music and had a great interest in music trivia and playing the guitar. Richard enjoyed fishing, sports and driving through the country. He had a heart of gold and was a loyal and true friend to those who knew him best.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com