Mildred M. Downs, 95, of Garrett, IL, passed away at 3:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Arcola Health Care Center, Arcola, IL

Graveside Services were held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Lake Fork Cemetery, rural Atwood, IL with Rev. Joseph Carter officiating. All were welcome to attend and the family requested “casual dress”.

Mildred was born on November 27, 1924 in Livingston County, IL, the daughter of Lewis and Emma Able Schroeder. She married William Benjamin Downs on June 10, 1954 at the Little Brown Church of the Vale, Nashua, IA. He preceded her in death on November 4, 1991.

Survivors include her children: Kenny Downs of Tuscola, Bill Downs of Clinton, IN, Janet (Kim) Van Gundy of Arcola, Sue Downs of Tuscola and Carol Kavanaugh of Tolono, twelve grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and brother: Dicky Schroeder of Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her son: Richard “Rick” Downs, a granddaughter; Chrystal Lynn Downs, and son in-in-law Robert Kavanaugh, brother: Kenneth Schroeder and sisters: Ann Marie Smith and Evelyn “Topsy” Schroeder.

Mildred went to train as a Cadet Nurse in Chicago during World War II, upon graduating she worked as a specialized and private duty Registered Nurse for many years. She formerly attended the Lake Fork Church. Mildred was an artist, loved decorating cakes and taking care of animals on the farm. She had a passion for good nutrition and enjoyed educating people about eating well.

Memorials may be made to Lake Fork UCC Church

