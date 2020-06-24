Janet L. Myers

Janet Louise Myers, 74, of Tuscola, IL formerly of Arcola, IL passed away at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Tuscola Health Care Center.

Graveside funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Van Voorhis Cemetery in rural Hindsboro, IL. Dick Miller officiated. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Janet was born on November 22, 1945 in Tuscola, IL. She was a daughter of Joe and Evelyn (Kantlehner) Shelton. She married C. Dennis Myers in 1963 in Nip-N-Tuck, IL. He passed away on January 9, 2000.

She is survived by five children, Lori Tonkinson and her husband Ernie of New London, MO, Brian Myers of Anna, IL, Scott Myers and his wife Kristi of Arcola, IL, Chris Myers and his wife Donica of Memphis, MO and Alan Myers and his wife Carol of Hindsboro, IL, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two brothers, John Shelton and a brother that died as an infant.

Janet was a member of the Arcola Free Methodist Church. She was a very devout Christian and prayer warrior.

Janet was a great seamstress and did a lot of mending. She had worked at Sisk’s Foods in Arcola as a cashier for many years. She enjoyed gardening and canning. Janet loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to her family.